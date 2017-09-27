Bill Kristol interviews me at Roosevelt University

Marginal REVOLUTION
by Tyler Cowen
on September 27, 2017 at 1:53 am
in Current Affairs, Economics, Education, Food and Drink, History, Philosophy, Political Science, The Arts, Travel, Web/Tech
‘at Roosevelt University’
With Bill Kristol involved, one can easily think that the ‘at’ is the same sort as the one used by the Mercatus Center at GMU. Yep – ‘Roosevelt University hosts major conference on the American Dream on Sept. 11-14’ – https://www.roosevelt.edu/news-events/news/20170630-AmericanDreamReconsidered A link well worth reading, actually.
If only because according to the university’s web site ‘Roosevelt University is a national leader in educating socially conscious citizens for active and dedicated lives as leaders in their professions and their communities.’
Or as noted by wikipedia – ‘Roosevelt University is a coeducational, private university with campuses in Chicago, Illinois and Schaumburg, Illinois. Founded in 1945, the university is named in honor of both former President Franklin Delano Roosevelt and First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt. The university’s curriculum is based on principles of social justice.’ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Roosevelt_University
But then, as any good follower of any ideology opposed to ‘social justice’ knows, a tolerance of views which social justice opposes, such as those held by advocates of waging wars of aggression, is a fatal weakness.
I feel so violated! Naming a university against a serial wild-animal-slayer, a Rough Rider who committed crimes against the peace-loving people of Cuba, a war-monger and a Republican like Franklin D. Roosevelt should be unacceptable in this day and age.
I insist that it be re-named. I suggest after an early feminist pioneer like the first person to fly solo across the Pacific – Amelia Earhart!
She only made it to Hawaii.
“The American Dream” is rather like ‘zombie’: when I see the expression I do something else.
