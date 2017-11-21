What should I ask Ross Douthat?

I will be having a Conversation with him December 4th, by the way, you can register here. His forthcoming book is spectacular, but we will talk about everything under (and above) the sun, what should I ask him?
This should be fun. I doubt either one of you need help with topics of conversation. But I suppose you could ask him about the Eurocentrism of Catholicism for the hell of it. Ask a couple questions Robert Wright might have done.
Did Neanderthals have souls?
He’d probably say yes. The fact that there are humans alive today who are about half as divergent from other humans as Neanderthals,(Congo pygmies and Bushmen) who don’t seem all that different from other humans weakens the theory that neanderthals would be fundamentally different from us. Homo erectus on the other hand…
A soul is the “form” of a living thing, so cats, dogs, and corn stalks all have souls, though these souls probably do not have parts which survive death.
If the established global liberal order to does not last, what will replace it?
Ask him what he thinks of crispr.
1. Is it even possible to have any form of conservative politics that does not have faith / religion as an important element of it? Is “secular” conservatism an oxymoron?
2. Conservatism in US is not of the Burkean variety that defers to tradition and history. But instead it is liberal in its premises. More Straussian than Burkean. A lot of “conservatives” in US aren’t really gradualists or defenders of custom, but radicals who want to “save” liberalism from liberals – the so-called “classical liberals”. Is there room for the more old fashioned non-liberal non-dogmatic conservatism of the Burkean variety in modern liberal democracies?
3. Political discourse in the West focuses on catchphrases that are value-free. “Progress” is the catchphrase preferred by liberals while conservatives prefer “growth”. Both mean roughly the same. Is there room for a politics that eschews this talk of progress and growth but instead focuses on virtue? And can that focus on virtue come about in a secular world where most people are irreligious.
1. Russia had secular conservatives in the 1980s. It all depends on what you are conserving.
Many argue that adherence to the ideals of The Party had all the hallmarks or religious behavior.
Why would you say Straussian instead of Lockean?
I’m feeling somewhat slighted by that comment, also.
Mill was a liberal in every sense. And I think his influence on American conservatism is minimal.
I could’ve used Locke. But prefer Strauss. The emphasis on natural right and American moral superiority suffuses American conservative politics. Something that was absent in pre-1960s US conservatism.
American moral superiority suffuses basically all American politics since the creation of the United States.
“His almost chosen people . . .”; “the last best hope of earth . . . .”
“Is there room for the more old fashioned non-liberal non-dogmatic conservatism of the Burkean variety in modern liberal democracies?”
The kind which prevents poor people from voting?
1. Clearly yes if you look at majority irreligious societies like East Germany, Japan, or Estonia.
2. Well let enough time pass and what was liberal becomes traditional and historical.
3. “Progress” and “growth” do not mean the same thing. That’s a favorite of libertardians who try(and fail) to convince liberals that economic growth is progressive. Sex-change operations have nothing to do with economic growth. Affirmative action has nothing to do with economic growth. Reducing prison terms has nothing to do with economic growth. I could go on and on.
How can we improve the quality of the Opinion section of the NYT?
Fire Paul Krugman
Why he doesn’t like The Thin Red Line as much as other Terrence Malick films. How Thin Red Line compares to Dunkirk, which Ross Douthat did enjoy per his NR review, and which Nolan has stated influenced his own movie.
Ask him if he is ever surprised that, after waterboarding the facts with gallons of printers’ ink, they do confess that he is right.
The Great Commission: Jesus told his followers to go and make disciples of all nations. How have we done? How are we doing? What are the challenges now as compared to the early years of Christianity? You are smart and have arrived at Catholicism. Why hasn’t Tyler Cowen?
How does his early Pentecostalism inform his later Catholicism? Why was Grand New Party so wrong, or was it right (the Republican candidate won the (white) working class but for reasons entirely at odds with Douthat’s prescription)?
4. Is Eurocentrism a liberal vice in origin, picked up by conservatives? The early conservatives in the western tradition were not Eurocentric. Burke for instance campaigned against Warren Hastings and wanted to end East India Company rule in India. Somewhere down the line, Eurocentrism became the default position of both liberals and conservatives. What contributed to that?
5. Was the Civil war necessary? The British Empire ended slavery without war. How were the circumstances of the American South uniquely different which necessitated a war?
Why do Indian people poop in the street? Would Edmund Burke have thought this was funny or sad?
#5 is an interesting question. +1
1. Does the project of social conservatives, of trying to restore the institutions of religion and family, amount to trying to squeeze the toothpaste back into the tube?
2. What advice would you give a Ross Douthat about to enroll at Harvard in the fall of 2018 about how to navigate the political climate on campus today?
3. Are you secretly relieved that Trump beat Hillary?
4. Does the NYT give you statistics to indicate which of your op-eds gets the most buzz? Do you react to those statistics?
5. is the latest wave of sex scandals over-rated or under-rated?
6. Assuming our society comes to some sort of consensus moral code concerning sexual behavior, what will it look like? Will conservatives or religious figures play any role in shaping it?
1. It has been nearly five years since Bad Religion came out. What is the update?
2. If there is a clash of civilizations between Islam and the liberal political orders of Europe and America, what does he think about the third way Russia and Poland seem to be seeking (especially their use of the Church and nationalism)?
3. He has done well for himself with a bit of (classical) liberal education. What’s the future of liberal education in the US look like?
4. What do you think of Mark Lilla’s center-left critique of identity politics? Where could the center-right and center left most effectively work together against the wings?
6. Is conservatism always particularist and local? Can there ever be a universalist conservative position? Isn’t conservatism in its purest sense, a revolt against universalism and a defence of moral diversity? That being the case, does he see conflict between conservatives of different cultures as inevitable? For eg : A conservative in India might vote Democratic in US. A Republican in US may go to India or China and take radical positions in those countries.
In other words, shouldn’t conservatism in essence mean a rejection of the idea of “natural right” and an acceptance that morals are not universal and always culture-specific?
Granting that natural right teachings originate as radical positions, conservatism in “its purest sense” can’t be reactionary. The reactionary sense would have to be derivative from whatever came before the challenge to which reactionary conservatives are responding. It seems to me conservatism in its purest sense has historically been some form of divine right of kings (ancient or modern). There was indeed considerable conflict about which kings serve the true god(s) or religion, especially since religious beliefs tend to have a peculiar “universalism” of their own. Natural Right emerged partly in response to these bloody battles. If or once natural right has been “discovered,” what’s wrong with defining conservatism in terms of preserving adherence to it and avoiding unnatural innovations or inventions?
The misuse of the idea of the divine right of kings is the strobe light advertising ignorance. The divine right of kings is a classic creation of panicked bourgeoise liberals that realized their antinomianism was giving the wrong people ideas.
Conservatives and reactionaries for the most part hated the divine right of kings especially in the ancient form- which didn’t exist but whatever.
Sam,
You’re a pretty reasonable commentator, so let me walk that back and grant that “divine right of kings” isn’t the best phrase. I tried to qualify by “some form of” for that reason, which evidently wan’t strong enough.
My main point is that conservatism “in it’s purest sense” will trace itself back to ancestral traditions and those traditions will be religious. The political order will be shaped by a religious order. It would be anachronistic to say ancient kings ruled by divine right, but surely you won’t dispute that kingships in the ancient world were thought to have divine origins, if the kings were not thought to be gods themselves. For the purposes of a brief exchange on an economics blog, is that a good enough formulation?
As an aside, when Locke attacks Robert Filmer’s idea of Divine Right in the First Treatise, you’re claiming that Locke’s assignment of that view to Filmer is wholly the fabrication of a panicked bourgeois liberal? I would find that pretty surprising, but confess I’ve never read Filmer.
Lockes characterizations of Filmer is notoriously slanted and filmers arguments for divine right are rather unique seeing as how they build upon traditional notions of authority rather than tear them down as did Hobbes (who filmer criticized). What Locke was attacking in Filmer was already being eclipsed by Hobbesian view of divine right.
I definitely can stand to tone it down a bit and my response didn’t need to be as aggressive as it was, but the divine right of kings was a polemical concept targeted directly at traditional authority while trying to grope for some kind of concept that would protect property and wealth while tearing down everything worthy in the architecture of authority. this is why conservative and traditionalist English thinkers despised Hobbes despite his formulating a version of the DRK.
Your second paragraph is precisely why I so forcefully objected to the term. Divine right of kings is what the reckless revolutionaries and reformers reached for after they had taken a buzz saw to the architecture of tradition. The first formulation of DRK in a modern sense is in Luther’s response to the peasant revolt. This is the archetype of DRK evocation. Someone rips down a bunch of tradition and then panicks when the plebes want in on the action and runs off calling for a strongman to make things right.
In other words I agree with what you are saying and that’s why I think the DRK isn’t a good term. Throne and alter absolutely. Sacred kingship too.
1) What are the prospects for unification of the Catholic and Orthodox churches in the 21st century? What would Pope Francis have to do for you to leave the Catholic Church?
2) Should conservatives in the U.S. take seriously the work of those on the “Alt-Right” or “New Right” (construed as broadly as possible) to reawaken a sense of ethnic ties, particularly among White Americans? What is the relationship between race and ethnicity, and can one be a faithful Catholic while advocating for a more ethnically aware politics (not to be construed as the nonsense of a Richard Spencer-ian ethnostate)?
1. “What are the prospects for unification of the Catholic and Orthodox churches in the 21st century?”
The same as they were in the 11th century.
“What would Pope Francis have to do for you to leave the Catholic Church?”
If Pope Francis did something like infallibly declare an obvious falsehood, it would more likely lead to adaptation rather than defection. A Western Orthodox Church with the pope as the first among equals would still look an awfully lot like the Catholic Church.
How much money would it take for him to never write a word about Europe again?
Or, more politely, how hard is it to write about countries where you don’t live and don’t speak the language? (the recent National Review piece he retweeted on Merkel is terrible and poorly sourced for example)
Also, how much is his political project dependent on some of the very dark aspects of the republican base and what’s his thoughts on appealing to those instincts?
Douthat has been critical of Pope Francis. Yet, the Church teaches that the cardinals are led by the spirit with respect to selecting the bishop of Rome. Did God get it wrong with Francis?
If you gon troll know dem facts better.
1. Ross believes in the Catholic church’s flavour of Aristotelian/Thomist metaphysics. I think you believe in Pragmatism as described in Scott Alexander’s Categories Were Made for Man post. I’d like to hear you discuss the conflict.
2. Ross believes the Catholic Church can’t change its teaching. But it has done in the past, e.g. allowing the charging of interest and the swearing of oaths. Those two changes get regarded as ‘development of doctrine’, rather than actual changes. I’m curious to hear if there’s any change that couldn’t potentially fall under ‘development of doctrine’.
Douthat has said that allowing remarriage, in doctrine rather than mere tolerance in practice, would do it.
I guess my follow-up is what separates this from the previous examples. Does the Church merely tolerate the charging of interest or has it changed its mind? And if the Church hasn’t changed its mind, and still thinks charging interest is wrong, but never mentions it or does anything about it, does it matter what’s doctrine and what isn’t? Seems like what precisely is doctrinally allowed doesn’t really matter if it has little bearing on what the Church says and does.
Charging interest on a mutuum loan aka usury is still a sin.
How does he reconcile his Catholicism with that of fellow convert Newt Gingrich and his Vatican ambassador third wife
David Brooks recently wrote about “The Siege Mentality Problem” among Conservative Protestants. Douthat: Do you believe a “siege mentality” explain the current state of American Catholics on the Left, American Protestants on the Left, the non-religious left, or any other subgroup, (religious or otherwise?). Do you see any flavor of religion (or lack thereof), writ broad, as a bulwark against a siege mentality? Tyler – do you?
1. Is there any hope for salvaging the vision of reform conservatism articulated in Grand New Party. If not, what alternatives are most likely?
2. What does he think of Dreher’s The Benedict Option?
3. What does he think of Levin’s The Fractured Republic
4. His fellow NYT op-ed columnist David Brooks seems to be advocating for a kind of spiritual revival to temper civil society and democratic political dynamics. What do he make of all that?
Questions:
1) Why has the birth rate across the globe fallen so much across all nations? (Africa is falling but a couple generations behind.)
1a) The competitive sane nation with a your preferred healthcare system is Singapore which has a very low birth and high abortion rate? Is this reality two sides of the same coin?
2) You have stated the middle class still supports marriage but they avoid early marriage while focusing career and education? Would you advise young people under 25 to get married?
3) Why should progressives go to Church?
4) Do the small c conservative really have a say in the Republican Party outside of abortion?
5) Why did crime drop in the 1990s so much? (Literally nobody has answered this one well.)
6) Why has Trump not governed the way he campaigned?
Where are you getting that Singapore has a high abortion rate? Its rate is lower that that of the US or the UK even if you don’t account for medical tourism:
https://www.moh.gov.sg/content/moh_web/home/pressRoom/Parliamentary_QA/2013/abortion-statistics.html
If you are trying to promote marriage, as is the goal of many conservatives and cuckservatives, associating it with the middle/upper middle class is a good strategy. Don’t worry about divorce, they say, if you are educated your rate is much lower.(Only 25 percent, why worry about something that has only a 25% chance of happening?) Telling us that much of that low divorce rate among the educated is due to their practice of waiting until age 35 to get married and then pumping out 1.2 children complicates the narrative. Divorce is less of a temptation to those whose hair is falling out.
Do you oppose marriage?
Given the polarization of media sources, it’s quite likely that there exist thousands of liberals (if not more) who never read conservative editorials except those published in the New York Times. Thus, Ross Douthat might be the only conservative voice these people ever hear.
Yet, Ross and David Brooks (the other token conservative there, supposedly) do not attempt to present a general “here is what conservatives think” type view, but instead present their own idiosyncratic views, which are perhaps more right than left but are often quite divergent from mainstream conservative views. Are they denying the NYT readership an insight into what conservatives, the typical conservatives, actually think? Should the token conservatives employed by the NYT try to present the views of the conservative movement and not just themselves?
Douthat’s written many, many columns about how the Catholic church can’t change its teachings on divorce. But, as trads like to point out, Vatican II’s teachings on religious freedom flatly contradict the theology on religious (un)freedom of the old heretic-burning, falsehood-surpressing Catholic church. So what gives?
Was it a sin to burn heretics? Was it a sin for the Hebrews to stone gays?
What status can American feminism enjoy today and henceforth, now that we begin to know just how many male progressive Democrats and celebrity journalists have modeled feminist pieties so imperfectly?
7. Is the word “Christian conservative” an oxymoron, because Christianity (like Islam) is a universalist faith which seeks to convert every soul on earth. Isn’t the word “conservative” better suited for more aloof, inegalitarian, less aggressive religions like Hinduism, which are less insistent on “natural right”?
Hinduisms resistance to toilet training is bad ass. It is cute how Hindus having created a religion that is unpalatable to every other people on earth then pat themselves on their back for being aloof. I’m sure all the Indian Americans you bitter complain about never getting dates on dating apps are just being aloof too.
How is universalism at odds with conservatism especially when like Douthat you insist on a traditional form of religion which doesn’t alter its dogma to pursue converts. Methodism did an amazing job of increasing the conservatism of the British working class I’m sure Douthat thinks the same thing about Christianity in general.
8. How does he feel about the obsession with “healthcare” in modern societies? Has the obsession with physical health come at the expense of a concern for the health of the soul? The term “soul care” is practically extinct. Does he feel sad about that?
The current opioid addiction for instance is not a healthcare issue but a “soul care” crisis.
In April 2014 Ross published a great article/review (“How to Study the Numinous”) of Barbara Ehrenreich’s memoir in which he made the claim that we need more comparative religious philosophy and psychology, and less ‘brain scans’ and “spiritual phrenology.” I’m curious to know which writers, philosophers, and psychologists writing today merit Ross’s attention.
Also, how does Ross Douthat practice “the Numinous”?
Which virtue is most prevalent in our country’s current public life? Which one is least prevalent?
His favorite alternative history novel.
+1, another quick and yet interesting question
Is there room in his worldview for increased immigration of any kind? Skilled? How and when with unskilled? How does he reconcile his views with most economic studies of immigration? How does it reconcile with his Christian faith, which should put people above nations? Why would an aging, economically stagnant Germany be better for all of us? Too many of the anti-immigration opinions lack experience “on the ground”. As an engineering manager in the bay area, I see about one qualified applicant born in the US every year, out of hundreds that I review. And the few US-born applicants I do see are the children of immigrants themselves. Given the high salaries we pay, how can this be reconciled with any anti-immigration policies? We fight like the dickens with the DOL to get and keep good people and couldn’t dream of paying anyone less, based on their country of origin.
After a harrowing political season, countless sexual harassment scandals, the rise of the neo-Nazis and the degradation of general discourse, do you still believe shame can shape behavior?