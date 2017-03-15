My Conversation with Malcolm Gladwell

He was superb, here is the transcript, audio, and video. We considered satire as a weapon, Harvard, long-distance running, Washington vs. NYC, Daniel Ellsberg and Edward Snowden, Caribbean culture and intellectual history, and of course Malcolm’s mom, among other topics. His answers are so fluid and narrative they are hard to excerpt, but here is one bit from him:
COWEN: Overrated or underrated, the idea of early childhood intervention to set societal ills right?
GLADWELL: Overrated because to my mind it’s just another form . . . it became politically impermissible to say that certain people in society would never make it because they were genetically inferior. So I feel like that group, it’s like, “All right, we can’t say that anymore. We’ll just move the goalpost up two years.” And we’ll say, “Well, if you don’t get . . .” Or three years — “If you don’t get the right kind of stimulation by the time you’re three, basically it’s curtains.”
Why is that argument, which we decided we didn’t like it when they set the goalpost at zero, and somehow it’s super-important and legitimate and chin-stroking-worthy when they moved the goalpost to three. Truth is, people, it’s not over at three any more than it was over at zero. There are certain things that it would be nice to get done by the age of three. But if they’re not, the idea that it’s curtains is preposterous. It’s the same kind of fatalism that I thought we had defeated in the . . .
If you want to say that the goalpost should be at 30, then I’m open to it.
I asked what changes he would make to higher education:
GLADWELL: OK. I would establish a set of baseline criteria for admissions, and then I would have a lottery after that. So if you’re in the top 2 percent of your high school class — 5 percent, whatever cutoff we want — following test scores at a certain point, whatever cutoff we want, some minimum number of other things you do — you just go into the pot and we’re pulling out names. I’d probably triple or quadruple the size in the next 10 years, open campuses — probably two other campuses in the United States, one overseas.
I had this idea, I’m not sure how you’d do it, where I think that it would be really, really useful to ban graduates of elite colleges from ever disclosing that they went to an elite college.
I thought the Steve Pearlstein material was perhaps Malcolm’s highlight, but you need to read it straight through.
Here is a very short bit from me:
Most of my questions will be quite short, but my first question will be really, really long. Since everyone knows you and your work so well, I asked myself, “Who is Malcolm Gladwell?” And I tried to come up with an answer. I’ll give you my answer, and then you can correct me or add to that, and this will take a little while.
Definitely recommended.
“COWEN: Overrated or underrated, the idea of early childhood intervention to set societal ills right?
GLADWELL: Overrated because to my mind it’s just another form . . . it became politically impermissible to say that certain people in society would never make it because they were genetically inferior. So I feel like that”
Gladwell’s idea of using a lottery to pick college admissions would have fit the world in which I grew up (when everyone except for a few was average), but not today’s world (when there’s a large body of low performers). Back then getting admitted to an elite college wasn’t nearly as important as it is today, graduates of public universities about as marketable as graduates of the elite colleges. Today, getting admitted to an elite college is almost a prerequisite to the best jobs. Why the change? Is it because the quality of the students at non-elite colleges was better back then as compared to today? That would be consistent with the observation that everyone was average back then as compared to a large body of low performers today. Anyone who doubts what I have described should visit the local public high school. Of course, it’s understandable why there has been such a big change: I was in public schools in the 1950s and early 1960s, when all the students performed about the same because they looked the same. Viewed in this light, Gladwell’s idea is social engineering (i.e., integration) on steroids.
As Professor Krugman pointed out, the American education system is much worse than it used to be and most people accept by elite universities nowadays wouldn’t have any business being there a few decades ago. As the same Krugman wrote a few months ago, America may have already become a failed state.
When Krugman and I grew up (I’m a few years older), “those people” (as Krugman likes to refer to them) were invisible (as Ralph Ellison so poignantly described).
I doubt those people are the only culprits of America’s educational system’s collapse. They are not even 15% of the population and I dount they are overrepresentend at elite universities. Also, as Mr. Krugman pointed in the 90s, the collapse also touched affluent neighborhoods. As he wrote (in “Peddling Prosperity”, I think), American students don’t put anymore the effort to master the subjects.
I think you have it backwards. Whatever problems the US education system has (not few), elite higher education is more competitive than it used to be. Latger population, more ambitious parents and kids, and a basically fixed supply.
I have read Mr. Sailer make this very point (it is also made about Brazil’s top universities, by the way, too), but Krugman clearly disagrees (or, at any rate, did in the 90’s). What if everything got worse (when measure by a fixed and “objective” standard, say, old SAT). Things could be more competitive and the students could still be ess capable than their elders (exagerating to make the point: image one thousand barely literate guys fighting for a spot – this is competitive for sure, but…).
Back then getting admitted to an elite college wasn’t nearly as important as it is today,
The Ivy League incorporates about 1.4% of the total population enrolled in baccalaureate granting institutions. Other private universities with a certain amount of cachet might account for 2.5%. Swank private colleges might account for 3% or so. If you’re not looking to be hired by Goldman Sachs or to land a job as a humanities professor, what’s it worth to you for undergraduate or graduate work?
Early childhood trauma increases the probability of lasting and permanent harm to individuals later in life. Whether Gladwell likes this idea or not is inconsequential; the evidence from the psychology literature is clear. Early intervention may or may not be cost effective depending on the intervention, but that is where the debate should be focused. This comment is just another evidence-free assertion that is all too typical of Gladwell and I do not think it is even worth seriously discussing.
To Gladwell’s point, of course people can overcome early childhood trauma, but for many people of average or below average abilities, this is not easy. So why not acknowledge this, while also encouraging people to make the best of their situation?
From the context I thought it was about schools, not social work and childhood trauma. It was to contrast “intervention” in education from more open opportunity.
You’d likely not find a county in this country not part of the jurisdiction of a child protective corps. Your complaint is what, that this isn’t Sweden where state social workers steal people’s children with abandon??
You missed the point, “early childhood intervention” is just code for pre-school and pre-pre-school. Malcolm “Igon Values” Gladwell is right in this case.
Cowen used the term “intervention” in his question, but I suspect he used it in the broader sense. Just as we expect government intervention when the economy fails, we expect government intervention when children fail. If intervention is okay in the former case, why shouldn’t intervention be okay in the latter? Gladwell seems to oppose intervention, yet his idea, a lottery for admission to elite colleges, is intervention of the highest order. This contagion of saying the opposite of what one means is becoming very annoying.
‘it became politically impermissible to say that certain people in society would never make it because they were genetically inferior’
Blame it on that ‘Nazi bump in the road’ – the one that Prof. Cowen is confident we will undoubtedly get beyond.
I won’t pick out quotes, but it is fascinating to see a Canadian not realize what Brown v. Board of Education was fundamentally about – the end of the idea that separate but equal was somehow acceptable after Plessy v. Ferguson. Making one wonder whether Gladwell could be pitched on a book detailing a Japanese-American critique of the now dominant rejection of of Korematsu v. United States and its supporting of Executive Order 9066, as currently it remains almost politically impermissible to suggest locking up a group of American citizens merely because the president orders it. However, Gladwell might want to wait until George Takei is dead before publication.
I won’t pick out quotes, but it is fascinating to see a Canadian not realize what Brown v. Board of Education was fundamentally about – the end of the idea that separate but equal was somehow acceptable after Plessy v. Ferguson.
No, it was fundamentally an assertion of power on the part of the appellate judiciary, though this was manifest more in some follow-up decisions. We didn’t used to live in a world where judges issued diktats on social policy.
No, it was an assertion by the Supreme Court that state laws which clearly created second class citizens were not compatible with the Constitution. Or to put it a bit more concretely, the always threadbare justification of separate but equal had been clearly revealed as nothing but a legal fiction used to maintain segregation, where no one could seriously maintain the pretense that something like school funding was color blind, even if the schools weren’t.
But why argue? You have your viewpoint, and it apparently includes the idea that Plessy v. Ferguson was a correct decision by Supreme Court.
No, it was an assertion by the Supreme Court that state laws which clearly created second class citizens were not compatible with the Constitution.
The Congress which enacted the 14th Amendment also segregated DC schools.
+1
And to be bluntly obvious – anyone who thinks that Jim Crow laws were not social policy directed against a class of American citizens is being wilfully blind, and anyone who thinks that a Supreme Court ruling that no American citizen can be denied admittance to a public school based on skin color is an example of ‘diktat’ clearly has a very old-fashioned (circa 1857, to be charitable) idea of what the Constitution says regarding the equal rights of all American citizens.
And to be bluntly obvious – anyone who thinks that Jim Crow laws were not social policy directed against a class of American citizens is being wilfully blind,
Strange as it may seem to you, the Kansas legislature, well-advised or ill-advised, is not a panel of federal judges meeting in secret.
Strange as it may seem to you, segregation and Jim Crow were immoral policies that needed to be removed.
Strange as it may seem to msgkings, that has nothing to do with the constitution.
Never knew a Supreme Court justice named Anonymous before….
@msgkings,
Strange as it may seem to you, the temporary morality of your cult is not a basis from which to make legal rulings. Statutes and precedents are how civilized nations administer the law.
Indeed. And the law now has statutes and precedents in place to combat or nullify segregation and especially Jim Crow. Apparently to some that’s a mistake.
“Never knew a Supreme Court justice named Anonymous before….”
LOL. You aren’t even trying anymore.
This is gonna be an unpopular opinion on this site, but…even if universal Pre-K is found to have absolutely no value for improving the future outcomes of children, it is still a worthwhile goal because of the benefits it will bring to parents and potential parents.
Likewise, even if after school programs are found to have absolutely no value for improving the academic performance of children, it is still a worthwhile goal to expand those programs because they keep kids off the street and expand the economic potential of their parents.
Not at all unpopular. IMO, it’s right on the mark!!!
Now add some cost/benefit analysis.
Dems: “Expanded after-school care will have tremendous value for our children!!”
Later, reality chimes in: “There was no value to the kids whatsoever.”
Dems: “OK, but at least we didn’t have to look at them after school any more! Which reminds me… why we do we have to deal with our kids all the way til age SIX?? Can’t we hand them off well before that? Universal Pre-K will offer tremendous value for our children!!”
Is it really a good idea to spend money to get even more people into the workforce? Perhaps, if an individual’s wage isn’t high enough to make it worthwhile to pay the cost of daycare so they can work, that’s because that person’s labor isn’t very valuable. Econ 101.
National debt is approaching 20 trillion bucks. Should we run it up some more to pay for universal pre-K ?
“because they keep kids off the street”
Video game consoles do that too, are they worthy of state subsidization?
“and expand the economic potential of their parents”
Or maybe the parents will use the extra time to go clubbing and make more children.
Of course if we just called it daycare instead of education we could keep them off the streets a lot cheaper and it might even be more pleasant for all involved.
There’s a great paper written on the Brown backlash thesis by a historian whose name, sadly, is escaping me right now. Is it Klar? Michael Klar, maybe — Michael Klarman, thank you. Which you should read because, although he doesn’t take this tack, but as I read that paper, he just points out, the backlash is 10X what Brown is, distorts the politics of the South for two generations, etc., etc., etc.
Um, no. Brown was part and parcel of a process which ruined the practice of judicial review and wrecked constitutional law as an intellectual subdiscipline. The really ugly battles over school desegregation were in loci like Boston and Louisville. The South proper managed more congenially.
“The South proper managed more congenially.”
Seriously? Private academies in the deep south states that simply re-segregated things. How about the great resistance in Tyler’s state where they simply closed all the public schools for several years.
In 1953, about 10.6% of all high school students in the United States were enrolled in private schools. In 1959, the share was 11.1%; In 1970, 9%; In 1980, 9.2%.
The federal government began in 1991 publishing state-level statistics on total private school enrollment. The five Southern states with elevated levels of private school enrollment were Delaware, Maryland, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Louisiana. Louisiana and Delaware were the only states where private school enrollment exceeded about 15% of the total enrollment in primary and secondary schools; Louisiana’s chock-a-block with Cajuns attending Catholic schools.
No clue why you think those enrolled in segregationist academies were ever a demographically consequential portion of the whole. (Or why you’d much care that Joe Blow using his own money sent his youngster to such a school).
I think that it would be really, really useful to ban graduates of elite colleges from ever disclosing that they went to an elite college.
Perhaps we could just enshrine into law the current practice, whereby such a graduate can’t get more granular than the city level.
“Hey, where did you go to college?”
“I was in New Haven”.
And as punishment for transgressions, make human lampshades out of them.
“His answers are so fluid and narrative”
This is true. And it explains his appeal. But his answers are also glib and fragile, easily fractured when tested.
A good illustration is this Munk debate between Steven Pinker and Matt Ridley on one hand, and Gladwell and Alain de Botton on the other. Gladwell is clearly overrated. He is a compelling storyteller, much like our most popular politcians, but it doesn’t make what he says true.
http://www.munkdebates.com/debates/progress
Yup that debate is very good, and revealing. Gladwell & de Botton are not serious thinkers.
James Heckman (google “The Heckman Equation”) is claiming that quality “early childhood education” has enormous benefits, supposedly with a 13% annual ROI for “disadvantaged” children.
I think he bases this on the Abecedarian Project. Some people think the data from that project is fishy, and even if it weren’t fishy it seems like a thin reed to support spending zillions of dollars.
A lot of the kids that Heckman thinks should be raised by the government have parents who are here illegally. Wouldn’t it be a whole lot cheaper to deport them than to pay for raising the kids?
And shouldn’t we stop letting people who can’t raise their kids properly immigrate to America?
It seems like economists ought to be seeing whether Heckman’s arguments are solid. Has anyone done that?
Interesting conversation but to correct two glaring errors: 1) Gladwell is clearly wrong about Heinz being the best ketchup and 2) Cowen says that “The notion that the leading figures in electronic music in the 70s would come from Jamaica and not a high tech country – that’s an extraoridary story.” But that story is incorrect. Kraftwerk are from Germany and Yellow Magic Orchestra (YMO) are from Japan, both hugely influencial pioneers in the 70s and are active today.
Re. #2, the factual content is irrelevant because Tyler is just signaling when he makes comments like that.
Tyler, if you haven’t done this already, I suggest a conversation with Jordan Peterson, the Canadian psychology professor who had a run-in with the PC police at the University of Toronto.
There’s a recent discussion he had with Sam Harris here: https://www.samharris.org/podcast/item/meaning-and-chaos
And please ask him why he retained his downmarket, ‘hoser’ Canadian accent with frequent use of the adjective ‘bloody’ when so many academics would have shed it to appear more intelligent.
Yes please do this, it would be fun, and I’m sure he’d be game.