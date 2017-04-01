Excerpt from my chat with Ezra

Here is one bit, from the rapid fire back-and-forth:
Ezra Klein
The rationality community.
Tyler Cowen
Well, tell me a little more what you mean. You mean Eliezer Yudkowsky?
Ezra Klein
Yeah, I mean Less Wrong, Slate Star Codex. Julia Galef, Robin Hanson. Sometimes Bryan Caplan is grouped in here. The community of people who are frontloading ideas like signaling, cognitive biases, etc.
Tyler Cowen
Well, I enjoy all those sources, and I read them. That’s obviously a kind of endorsement. But I would approve of them much more if they called themselves the irrationality community. Because it is just another kind of religion. A different set of ethoses. And there’s nothing wrong with that, but the notion that this is, like, the true, objective vantage point I find highly objectionable. And that pops up in some of those people more than others. But I think it needs to be realized it’s an extremely culturally specific way of viewing the world, and that’s one of the main things travel can teach you.
There is much more at the link, entertaining throughout, with links to the full podcast as well.
If there were a Straussian way to have make-work jobs but cloaked as something else, and if that were sustainable, I would consider it. I’m not sure that’s possible. But I think we need to experiment in that space more.
So we are with Paul Krugman faking an alien invasion?
It politicizes all decisions. It means business leaders have an incentive to support him, and not oppose him, which might allow him to do other terrible things. In effect, it takes away free speech within the business community. And it’s arbitrary and unfair.
You mean we are not there already? How about Chick-fil-a? You cross the Left and suddenly you can’t get permits to open to Chicago. How about Brendan Eich? We are so far down this rabbit hole there is no point wistfully hoping to go back. The only option is to choose a side.
But I would approve of them much more if they called themselves the irrationality community. Because it is just another kind of religion.
I would call that a pimp slap to Klein’s face. But I wonder if he realizes it. Well done.
Tyler doesn’t consider it censorship if people are prevented from saying things he disapproves of. That’s why campus censorship, firebombs, professors sent to the hospital, etc., doesn’t trouble him.
“If there were a Straussian way to have make-work jobs but cloaked as something else, and if that were sustainable, I would consider it.”
Isn’t that what the Army is?
“Because it is just another kind of religion”
Such a half-assed attempt at dismissal.
Calling them a religion is bizarre. Nobody who doesn’t spend excessive time in the dark corners of the internet knows who any of the “rationality” bloggers are. And yet they are deeply self-important. (I guess that is a bit messianic?)
I listened to the whole thing, it was good. I was thinking the whole time that Tyler would never spend 95 minutes listening to one interview. Or at least he’d be reading books and listening to classical music at the same time.
What was enjoyable about it was that Ezra’s direct questions helped to punch through the “front” that Tyler maintains. Putting Tyler in less comfortable contexts does a better job of revealing his actual philosophy.
I’ve only emailed Tyler a few times in 10+ years and the responses have never been more than 5 words (“Interesting thanks” “You may be right” “I wrote about this before”), so they must have been pretty stupid emails! Still, it’s very kind of him to write back, it’s sort of like baseball players signing autographs after the game.
I put it on the Hi-Fi and then walked in and out of the room as I did other things. I have a lot of free time, but yeah.
> [The rationality community] is just another kind of religion
I think you’re committing the motte-and-bailey fallacy here, implicitly switching between a very loose and metaphorical definition of ‘religion’ and a very tight, specific one.
How? Doesn’t that fallacy imply actually switching one person switching definitions? It’s not like Tyler is starting out arguing that “you people clearly believe in a lot of non-provable propositions and ethoses that not everyone shares” (his apparent definition of religion) and then later arguing (the way some might) that “this belief in moral absolutes demonstrates that you really do believe in a Supreme Being.” Seems to me more that Tyler is consistently using one definition, which he gives.
I thought it contained a rather pointed hidden critique of the Ezra Klein and Vox philosophy, as well as all those secular center-left folks who claim to believe in no ideology but objective science.
It could just be trolling. Nothing frustrates a careful, introspective, truth-seeker more than a blanket “you’re just being irrational.”
It’s cheap. It’s easy. It sets back any discussion which you find uncomfortable.
There’s a better argument that Tyler is implying that it’s the LessWrong folks who are the ones being inconsistent, or committing a type of motte-and-bailey fallacy. They set themselves up as rational because they don’t see themselves as, among other things, being a religion, but they have completely unprovable moral and other propositions one has to take on faith or otherwise simply agree to.
The archetypal modern example aren’t these folks, but the people who call themselves rational and secular and believe fervently in unfalsifiable propositions about the universe being a simulation.
“The archetypal modern example aren’t these folks, but the people who call themselves rational and secular and believe fervently in unfalsifiable propositions about the universe being a simulation.”
That’s kind of like saying the Pope and Scientology are one thing, and one can be criticized by way of the other. Are you and Tyler making the “since Scientology, religion is irrational” argument?
There is certainly overlap between schools of philosophy and religion, but there are some religions with not much philosophy. There are some philosophies with not much religion.
‘entertaining throughout’
So, better or worse than self-recommending?
I am not sure what my relationship with the rationality bloggers really is. I approve, but I don’t often read them. I understand that not all biases are bad, but some certainly are and should be avoided.
I think I might side with rationality bloggers more than someone who says I should meet more pimps or heroin addicts, and expand my horizons.
Perhaps by invoking religion, Tyler wants a more narrow contrast, between rational atheists and the ethically religious. Fine. But I would say that there is much in common between those who ponder their place in the world, rationally and/or religiously, versus those who do not.
I’ve already commented that the dialogue revealed how Cowen’s mind works: at supersonic speed. I often watch and listen to lectures by a well-known new testament scholar who, like Cowen, has a very appealing style in addition to a highly informed one. What’s different (as reflected in the dialogue with Ezra) is Cowen’s breadth of knowledge. He really is a preeminent public intellectual. We are inclined to assess what others say or write based on whether we agree or disagree, but knowledge isn’t so easily divisible.
Ah, Tyler. Your greatest strength is the ability to adopt and emphasize the intellectual position with greatest potential for getting people’s goat up.
Wow, so not bombing Laos and Cambodia was fake news, but these two Iraq war supporters don’t mention the biggest case of fake news of all time, WMDs in Iraq. And yet Tyler has no second thoughts at all about American exceptionalism or following the elite consensus on the Russia threat. And the precautionary principle applies to every new technology, to Trump and to climate change, to every conceivable issue but foreign wars and immigration. Amazing how that works.
“But I would approve of them much more if they called themselves the irrationality community. Because it is just another kind of religion. A different set of ethoses. And there’s nothing wrong with that, but the notion that this is, like, the true, objective vantage point I find highly objectionable”
To consider rationality just as another kind of faith is to deeply misunderstand what faith and rationality are:
Faith is holding a set of belief without or despite evidence.
Tyler sounds here like a reader Eat Pray Love.
Rationality is updating a set of belief by always looking for new evidence.
Why should I update my belief set based on new evidence?