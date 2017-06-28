My Conversation with Ben Sasse

Ben was wildly charming and charismatic before the crowd. My questions tried to get at how he thinks rather than the hot button issues of the day. Here is the transcript, audio, and video. We covered Kansas vs. Nebraska, famous Nebraskans, Chaucer and Luther, unicameral legislatures, the decline of small towns, Ben’s prize-winning Yale Ph.d thesis on the origins of conservatism, what he learned as a university president, Stephen Curry, Chevy Chase, Margaret Chase Smith, and much more.
Here is one bit from Ben:
Neverland and Peter Pan is a dystopian hell. Neverland is not a good place. You don’t want to get to the place where you’re physically an adult and you have no moral sense, you have no awareness of history, you have no interest in the future. Peter Pan is killing people, and he doesn’t really care; he doesn’t remember their names. It’s a really dystopian thing. Perpetual adolescence is the bad thing.
Adolescence is special. We need to figure out how to use adolescence; it’s a means to an end. So that’s what the book’s about.
I am an Augustinian in my anthropology, but Rousseau is a romantic. I think he’s wrong about lots and lots and lots of things, but I think he’s really, really smart. You have to engage him, and you have to engage people who have ideas that are different than yours because you may ultimately be converted to their view, and you need to encounter things that are big and challenging and threatening to your worldview. Or you may sometimes come to believe you’re right and be able to respond to the counterarguments, while your argument will be better. You’ll grow through it, and you’ll become more persuasive to others through it.
So I think Rousseau’s fundamental anthropological understanding of why we feel that things are broken in our soul is, he’s got a reason to blame society for everything we feel is wrong in the world, and I think there’s a lot of brokenness deep inside all of us, and so, that’s the Augustinian versus Rousseauvian sense of what’s wrong.
But I think the Emile is brilliant, both because it forces me to wrestle with ideas that I don’t agree with, or mostly don’t agree with, but I think it’s also just an incredibly good read.
Then there was this:
COWEN: …Might one argue that the more one thinks and writes about sex, the more you’re led to Rousseauian conclusions that a certain kind of constraint will prove impossible, and then one is pulled away further from Ben Sasse–like conclusions.
SASSE: That’s a really fair question. I wanted to stay away from sex 100 percent, and then ultimately I couldn’t do it.
COWEN: There’s three pages in your book about sex.
SASSE: Yeah.
COWEN: And page 33 mentions it once.
You’ll have to read the whole thing to see where Ben took that line of inquiry, his answer was excellent.
Great interview. 2020 GOP candidate?
Not a chance,
“That swing in eight years from a landslide one way to a landslide the other is really amazing, and you could only understand that if you understand how disruptive the 1960s were in community after community across the US.”
I am not sure. Goldwater and McGovern seem much better explanarions.
Maybe the Goldwater and McGovern candidacies were a response to the upheaval. IE, candidates from the far right and far left would never have won their parties’ nominations in more tranquil times.
Many of the big names don’t run when they think they will lose. In ’92, they were wrong.
Maybe, I was thinking more in the line of the general population going first in one direction and then in the other direction. But I would like to know more about the mechanisms that allowed radical fringes take over the parties. Maybe, it was just bad luck.
He would make a great President, but it is terrifying what a Trumpian primary process would do to him.
IOW, I have no confidence that Republicans can pick someone reasonable before 2050. Heck, I would put money on Cruz before Sasse.
+1, yeah Sasse would be a terrific president and thus a terrible candidate. It’s pretty hard to be great at both these days.
lol ‘terrifying’.
You still under the bed?
You can play with words, but the Republicans were not satisfied with McCain until they put Palin on the ticket. Not satisfied with that as endpoint, they made Trump their nominee.
The shark is tired of all the jumping.
Turbocuck. University professors or administrators should be disfranchised.
+1000
cucks gonna cuck!
Wanting to engage people with different views is such a cuck move. We should burn books, too, after we disenfranchise all university employees.
And kill everyone who wears glasses. Real men do not read.
New age gobbledygook. Sasse sounds like a teenage girl. He probably dots his “i’s” with a heart.
See, the Trumpians begin now.
Yeah, what a pussy!
Seriously, in this country he’s got no chance. Could improve though if he shoved a cucumber down his pants.
Nothing says new age like Saint Augustine, who also dotes his “i’s” with a heart. He invented it, in fact, around 400 A.D. That was his other major contribution to the world besides being one of the greatest Christian thinkers.
+1
There is a hint of over compensation there.
In a related note:
“June 2017 – 5 Reasons Why Peter Pan is Probably a Monster”
http://www.unboundworlds.com/2017/06/5-reasons-peter-pan-probably-monster/
That’s very close to my formulation about the movie Spring Breakers:
Spring break is also associated with youth, hedonism, and avoiding adulthood; maybe the real lesson is that any “paradise” has drawbacks that are not commonly appreciated or spotlit.
“Spring break is also associated with youth, hedonism, and avoiding adulthood”
As opposed to college?
It was a good interview. As a Democrat I would probably be okay with him being elected President. Like GHWB in that regard. It’s possible I would even vote for him depending on who the Democrats nominated.
“I used to joke that we have 93 counties in Nebraska and 12 of them have people. It turns out people from the other 81 counties don’t like that kind of joke.”
That’s the Trump electoral map, isn’t it? The one he passes out to visitors to the White House.
On the theory that modern conservatism is not about policy, but only about angering liberals, Sasse’s prospects do not look good. Not an anger vehicle.
“depending on who the Democrats nominated.”
Who is the Democrats Ben Sasse? I can’t think of anyone. Maybe they go the Oprah route.
I joke about the Oprah thing but I can’t really think of a better idea for the Dems. They really don’t have anyone grown up and credible and not a million years old so they probably have to go with a celebrity. Joe Biden would be ok but 10 years younger.