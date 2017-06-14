My Conversation with Jill Lepore

Here is the transcript and podcast (no video). Jill and I discuss Mary Pickford, Dickens in America, why the early United States did not blossom culturally, Steve Bannon as a character from a 19th century painting, what the Tea Party got wrong and right, H.G. Wells, her working class background, Doctor Who and Gilligan’s Island, Elizabeth Bishop, what Americans don’t like about New England, Stuart Little, how she got her start as a secretary at HBS, and many other topics. Highly intelligent throughout, though note it is not easy to excerpt. Here is one good bit:
COWEN: You’ve argued at times that people overestimate the connectedness of the present with the American past. It’s not just that the past is a foreign country as Peter Laslett suggested, but it’s indeed stranger in some sense. If we could undo those mistaken intuitions about, “Oh this is like the 1960s” or “This is like Andrew Jackson,” whatever the analogy may be, what’s a concrete example of how that could improve our understanding of the current world?
LEPORE: I like to think about it in a different structural way. That completely understandable desire to find a historical analogy is just like to take an accordion and compress it.
COWEN: Yes.
LEPORE: They make then just like now. So, “Oh I know, Trump is just like Andrew Jackson. It’s the same move. He’s appealing to the people. He’s unwilling to enforce the rulings of the Supreme Court. He’s overriding Congress in order to get the mandate.” Whatever it is that you want to say about those two people. And that seems to me really quite kooky.
A different move that I find much more edifying and historically defensible is to pull open the accordion and stretch it open as far as you can, so you can see the distance between now and Andrew Jackson, the distance between Trump and Jackson, and try to understand what happened between those two characters and those two presidencies that helps us to see transformation. It’s a little bit like some of the controversy over how to interpret the Constitution. Because originalism, to me, is like squishing that accordion all the way together. “What would James Madison think?” is the question that originalists want to ask. Whereas I want to know what happened between when Madison thought that and here where we are now. And that’s a very different kind of constitutional interpretation.
In 1987, when it was the 200th anniversary of the Constitutional Convention, there was a lot of hoopla. It was right after the Robert Bork nomination, and then originalism was very much the priority of the Reagan justice department under Edwin Meese, and there’s a lot of conversation about the filial piety of a bicentennial. And this is an exciting thing to think about, that 200th anniversary of the Constitution.
Thurgood Marshall, as you know, the first African American Supreme Court justice who’d argued Brown v. Board of Education in 1954 — he was asked, “Are you going to participate in the hoopla, the bicentennial hoopla of the Constitution?” He gives this incredibly powerful speech in which he says, “No. You know what I’m willing to celebrate, not that document, which was flawed. Let’s just understand the ways in which it was flawed. I will celebrate the 200 years since, the 200 years of struggle to make good on the promises of that document.” And it’s that kind of thinking, that kind of historical thinking that contributes to our popular culture and to our discussions of the relationship between the past and the present, more than that desire to really collapse things and say, “Oh it’s 2008; this is just like 1932.” It’s not. It’s really not like 1932.
And:
LEPORE: I remained somewhat befuddled by how a lot of things happen in the world.
Recommended…
‘I remained somewhat befuddled by how a lot of things happen in the world.’
Follow the money – or is that advice too historical?
Yes, this. The American middle class has been hollowed out financially. This is especially true of the lower middle class. So electorally, there has been some clutching at straws. Obama was a candidate of change too, before Trump. (Two relatively politically inexperienced outsiders in a row…)
So it’s not a stretch to say that a lot of Americans were worried about money in the last election.
Even trolls have had to move abroad to earn a living.
I guess it is more interesting if less honest than if he had said, “No I’m going to watch soap operas all day.”
Is “Recommended…” a lower rating than “Self-recommended?”
Anachronism is what Lepore is identifying. If it’s hard to avoid anachronism when considering early America, imagine how hard it is to avoid anachronism when considering the ancient world. It really was different then. And lest we forget, anachronism isn’t just an offense of conservatives, it’s equally applicable to liberals. How so? By viewing the behavior of Jefferson, Washington, and others through a 21st century lens.
“What would James Madison think?” is the question that originalists want to ask. Whereas I want to know what happened between when Madison thought that and here where we are now. And that’s a very different kind of constitutional interpretation.”
I’m no legal scholar (although neither is Lepore AFAIK), but I’m pretty sure look to the original meaning of the words in the Constitution (what they meant when enacted), not mind reading of Madison.
I’m not sure what the point of Amendments are if you can just reinterpret the existing words as you see appropriate.
Agreed.
My favorite example of this is the evolution of the word girl. Suppose the U.S. constitution said something specifically about “girls,” and then suppose, in subsequent centuries, the definition of “girl” shifted. Would it be appropriate to use the new definition? To me it feels like the answer is no.
By extrapolation, what Madison thought is really quite important.
Gary Wills described Lincoln’s view as basically: the Constitution is concrete, the Declaration of Independence is aspirational, and the American project is to move toward the aspiration.
To this end, I think both the compression and expansion of the accordion can be useful.
Interesting point about the past. As I get close to 50 years old, I’m astonished at how different day-to-day life is and our worldview is compared to just 20 years ago.
We really have no real grasp of what life was like for others 100+ years ago.
“We really have no real grasp of what life was like for others 100+ years ago.”
I know! Its hard to fathom how slow dial up internet service must have been on telegraph lines. The graphics must have sucked!
I liked the part when she talked about working in companies falling apart. Why some people can thrive in some conditions while others get depressed?
Just listened to it while on my morning walk and what a wonderful conversation. It’s always nice to see people who start from humble backgrounds rise to the top. I wonder what she thinks about the works of Horatio Alger?
Excellent conversation. Especially the bit about snobs and TV. Thank you.
Trump is like Andrew Jackson in some ways, and different in some ways. Pointing to commonalities is no less valid than pointing to divergences.
“It’s not just that the past is a foreign country as Peter Laslett suggested”: was it really Laslett? I had thought it was from a well-known novel. We live and learn.
If you want a vision of the future, imagine being forced to choose between John Dewey and Mark Zuckerberg—forever.
Dewey vs Zuckerberg? …riiight….why not Dahmer vs Churchill? What a load. If you want to have a useful contrast consider Zuckerberg vs J.P. Morgan or perhaps Dewey vs Bannon. I fail to see anything useful about contrasting Dewey and Zuckerberg. Of course, I understand that TC and Lepore are speaking code, but still at some point they need to be called on it. Comparing a dead philosopher academic with a living billionaire entrepreneur makes zero sense to me. Did Lepore really say “That’s the plug that fills up that vacuum”?? And TC agreed with her??? She is comparing Silicon Valley with “the liberal East Coast establishment”??? Wow, just wow. Actually, come to think of it, doesn’t that just echo their previous comments on the length of time it took for “America” to blossom? And did you get Lepore’s bemoaning of the unfairness of women being judged by their appearance and then this:”…wearing the kind of baggy coat, and he’s got the bulbous red nose…” Glad she’s not one of the “do what I say, not what I do” types!