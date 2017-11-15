My Conversation with Sujatha Gidla

Here is the transcript and podcast, I enjoyed this chat very much. Here is part of the opening summary:
Sujatha Gidla was an untouchable in India, but moved to the United States at the age of 26 and is now the first Indian woman to be employed as a conductor on the New York City Subway. In her memoir Ants Among Elephants, she explores the antiquities of her mother, her uncles, and other members of her family against modern India’s landscape.
Our conversation considered the nature and persistence of caste, gender issues in India, her time as a revolutionary, New York City lifestyle and neighborhoods and dining, religion, living in America versus living in India, Bob Dylan and Dalit music, American identity politics, the nature of Marxism, Halldor Laxness, and why she left her job at the Bank of New York to become a New York City subway conductor, among other topics.
Here is one sequence:
GIDLA: Actually, the only relation I have with my family members is political views.
[laughter]
GIDLA: If we have to connect on familial links, we will always be fighting and killing each other. All that we talk about with my mother is politics and untouchability and caste and Modi and things like that.
It’s the same thing with my sister also. This is where we connect. Otherwise, we are like enemies. My brother, we’re completely alienated from each other, firstly because he goes to church now. We never used to go to church before. He’s into this Iacocca. Is there a name . . . ?
COWEN: Iacocca?
GIDLA: Yeah.
COWEN: Lee Iacocca?
GIDLA: Yeah.
COWEN: The former Chrysler chairman?
GIDLA: Yeah. He reads that kind of books.
COWEN: Management books.
GIDLA: He’s into that kind of stuff.
COWEN: You don’t?
GIDLA: No.
GIDLA: He read Freakonomics and he liked it. I don’t relate to that stuff.
And this toward the end:
COWEN: Your most touching memory of your mother?
GIDLA: I don’t know. When I was arrested, she was very worried. She said, “I wish I could take you back into my womb.”
Strongly recommended. I was pleased to see that Publisher’s Weekly named Sujatha Gidla’s book as one of the ten best of 2017, you can order it here.
“the first Indian woman to be employed as a conductor on the New York City Subway.”
I’m all for historic firsts, but come on.
I’m waiting for the podcast covering the first Indian woman to be employed as a Walmart greeter and career-wise “rubbed elbows” with indigenous, US untouchables. .
The period’s inception. The comma’s resting place. Yadayadayada
With respect, I found this Conversation to be a good deal less enlightening than the others. It might have helped if you had an academic on as well, or if you cut the length and stuck solely to her area of expertise (caste).
“GIDLA: For sure, yeah. I have seen bad things happen with identity politics, with untouchables as well. All they fight for is reservations. Reservations is based on your suffering, or suffering of untouchables in the villages. If you want reservations, then you’re indirectly asking for discrimination to be continued, on the basis of which you can gain a few seats in universities and political places.”
So she hits the nail on the head there.
“GIDLA: My sister lives here in Long Island. She is a physician. My brother is in Canada. He’s a chemical engineer. He works as a technology consultant for oil companies.
The concept of caste is incredibly useful. If you look at African Americans, clearly they are all low caste people who primarily dealt with sanitation or cleaning toilets (pullman) 50 or 60 years ago.
Of course race is a useful concept as well; clearly there is something called the talent tenth which has a lot of white genes. She seems to fall into that category.
So is caste underrated or overrated?
Yet, America supports India’s savage regime. Oppose India, rehabilitate Lin Biao, uphold President Temer’s ideas, sdefeat Trump!
Regarding America supports: football players, ruggers, et al don’t need cups and athletic supporters when they wear compression shorts.
This is the way the world ends
This is the way the world ends
This is the way the world ends
Not with a bang but a train conducting Marxist.
The horror! The horror!
Written in the margin, “Exterminate all the brutes!”
As with her late exposure to Bob Dylan, Gidla entered the “beautiful people” era when its time had already passed. Just as a large portion of the enlightened post-60s neo-Marxist crowd had a goal of entering public employment, each morning changing their tie-dyed T-shirts for US Post Office uniforms, she moved from the predictable but regimented life of the financial world to an even more predictable one riding in a train on never-varying tracks. So she’s the Laura Ingalls Wilder of the Indian diaspora.
Well, relative to other interviews, this involves a lot more
(a) nicely stepping around questions like, why were you arrested? without explaining to the audience why
(b) conspiracy theories about people being “given some kind of, I don’t know, perk to become capitalists”
(c) use of free labour by blog commenters – was Prof. Cowen not that motivated, ‘cos I could understand why?
A lot of talk about India and caste but very little substance in both the questions and answers. What is her book about? I have no idea but I get the feeling neither does Tyler.
I think there’s plenty of substance in saying:
“the social structure has to be basically smashed and rebuilt on a collectivized basis. Everything should be run on . . . Agriculture should be collectivized. Industry should be under the state. Foreign policy should be a monopoly of the state.”
Now we might argue that this usually leads to famine and tens of millions of people being killed by the state, but whatever, radical chic, right?
“Publisher’s Weekly named Sujatha Gidla’s book as one of the ten best of 2017”
A pretty… predictable list. Books on climate change, racism, gentrification, “austerity,” wrongful imprisonment, immigrants, redlining, all with the expected stance. I mostly agree with most of these stances, but at some point it gets a little dull having lists so dominated by political orthodoxy.
So MTA conductor is now another job that Americans won’t do?